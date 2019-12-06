Silver Spring construction worker hit by crane

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Rescue officials confirm a construction worker was hit by a crane in Silver Spring Friday morning around 11:30.

It happened near Second Ave and Apple Ave in the area of the District Courthouse, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer confirms.

The adult male worker has traumatic, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health was notified about the accident.