Silver Spring celebrates Halloween early

There were plenty of princesses, animals and movie characters at Sunday's event.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A fall-themed fair took over downtown Silver Spring Sunday afternoon .

The fair featured crafts, sweets and other fall favorites. To kick off Halloween festivities, the fair asked that kids come dressed in fun costumes for a contest and a parade.

There were plenty of princesses, animals and movie characters at Sunday’s event.

A girl named Olivia told WDVM that she decided to dress up as a taco, simply because she likes to eat them and “they’re yummy.”

Among kids at the event, Skittles and chocolate seemed to be crowd favorites when it comes to candy.

Kids also had a chance to decorate pumpkins at the event, too.