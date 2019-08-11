Silver Spring celebrates cultures from around the world

There were several dozen vendors and hundreds of people came through the fair.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The streets of Silver Spring were full of music, arts and culture Sunday afternoon.

The International Food and Craft Fair brought different cultures from around the world together in Veterans Plaza, right in the heart of downtown Silver Spring.

Colorful accessories decorated the fair’s tents and music from around the world came through the speakers.

Locals say the city has always been a welcoming place for anyone and everyone.

“We’re all people at the end of the day. I speak Spanish, I speak French and i’m from Africa. For me it’s fun, I’m part of it. So, I like to come to these events. I don’t come often, but when I have a chance I like to come,” said Marie Faber.

