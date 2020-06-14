Sikh Center distributes hot meals to local community

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A local Sikh center in Montgomery County hosted a food distribution event Sunday morning to help the community facing food shortages during the pandemic

Volunteers stood in front of the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation in Rockville distributing freshly prepared hot meals to anyone that wanted them.

Secretary of the center Dr. Rajwant Singh says they come into the center early in the morning and cook all of the meals completely from scratch.

“So we felt that it’s important to have this food available at our Spiritual Center here,” Singh said. “We have been doing this the last 45 days and we have distributed close to 15,000 meals.”

Dr. Singh said their members of the center raise the money to make these meals and they intend to continue the distributions while they still see a need in their community.

More information on their food distribution schedules can be found here.