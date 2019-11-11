Shots fired at Sunoco gas station in Silver Spring

Police arrest man after an altercation with gas station employee.

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– On November 6th at approximately 10:13 PM authorities received multiple calls reporting shots being fired at a gas station in Silver Spring.

Desmond Jones, courtesy of Montgomery County Police

Montgomery County police arrested 27- year -old Desmond Jones for firing his handgun at the Sunoco gas station located at 12056 Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring.

According to police, a gas station employee told officers, Jones was causing a disturbance and was asked to leave, jones then began to argue with the employee got into his vehicle and drove off firing multiple rounds through his sunroof.

Witnesses were able to confirm his identity and the description of his vehicle. Officers found him early that morning in his car.

Jones is currently being held without bond at the central processing unit.

