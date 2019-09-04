Sheriff’s office investigates early morning gunshots

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Deputies from Frederick County, Virginia’s Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 a.m. on September 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road where a resident stated he was awoken by the sound of gunshots. Investigators discovered multiple rounds lodged into the the residence and several shell casings out front.

According to the resident, when he looked out of his bedroom window, he saw a dark colored sedan speeding away.

No injuries have been reported and investigators are looking into a person of interest. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.