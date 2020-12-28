Sheriff’s deputy fired after threatening social media posts

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after posting threatening social media posts.

A freelance journalist by the name of Molly Conger in Charlottesville, VA first released the story via Twitter, sharing posts made by Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Hoffman on conservative media site, Parler.

One post encouraged users to find the homes of elected officials and,”…remove them from their sanctuary. Bring the nightmare to where they lay their heads and kiss their loved ones.”

The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office shared they terminated Hoffman after an internal affairs investigation.

Prince William County Sheriff’s Office

Hoffman told the Washington Post that he denies the claims.