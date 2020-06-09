Sheriff Chuck Jenkins meets with BLM protesters, says “All Lives Matter”

“I’ve gotten stopped for my car smelling like marijuana, these things have got to stop happening to black and brown people.”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Hundreds of Black Lives Matter Demonstrators walked up to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department front door demanding answers.

“If we don’t get to anything else today, the only thing I want Chuck Jenkins to know is that all lives can’t matter until black lives matter.” said Demonstration Organizer Kavonte Duckett.

A group led by 26-year-old Kavonte Duckett and others demanded a meeting with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to discuss racial inequality in the county, but things didn’t go quite as planned.

“I’m disappointed, I thought the meeting or offer for a meeting with their leadership would be a little more productive,” said Sheriff Jenkins. “Unfortunately, it got to be more of an overbearing noise of the crowd that I couldn’t answer a question.”



For over an hour and a half, hundreds of demonstrators chanted “Black Lives Matter”, “Say His Name” and even demanded Sheriff Jenkins to take a knee, which he never did.

“I’ve experienced racial profiling, everyone my age of 26 being stopped while black for no reason at all,” said Duckett. “I’ve gotten stopped for my car smelling like marijuana, these things have got to stop happening to black and brown people.”

Moving on from Monday night’s demonstration, the plan is to work together to make Frederick County safer for all.

“We requested the sheriff provide some of the numbers, the data, the statistics we called for today, hoping that we will receive those and once we do, I believe that we can plan for the next steps in this movement.” said Duckett.

The demonstrators plan on holding more events in the next coming weeks.

“It’s concerning to me that they view the agency this way,” said Sheriff Jenkins. “We are here to protect and serve, my men and women are out there every single day to look out for everyone in this county. Black lives do matter, and let me say along with that, every life matters.”