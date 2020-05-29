Sheriff: 25 bullets fired at Berkeley County mobile home, suspect arrested

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It took some quick collaboration between federal and county law enforcement but in just over twelve hours time, the man they believe responsible for a Thursday evening shooting east of Martinsburg was placed behind bars.

The 27-year-old victim was shot at her mobile home on Diesel Avenue off State Route 45.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said his deputies, working with a special task force, crime scene investigators from the FBI and the Jefferson County sheriff’s department, executed a search warrant before taking the suspect into custody.

Keller said 25 year-old Demarcus Jemal Porter was charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm.

The victim was transported by medical helicopter to INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. and will survive her injuries. But Keller said she is lucky considering 25 bullets were fired into the victim’s mobile home.

This was the third shooting in Berkeley County in less than a week — there were two on Sunday. Keller said it is not unusual to have an uptick in crime when the weather warms but his department’s manpower is stressed so they have to be extra vigilant.

