Shepherdstown’s Blue Moon Cafe rebounding from pandemic business downturn

The Blue Moon Cafe in Shepherdstown is rebounding from some turbulent months during the pandemic but is look forward brighter days for the popular eatery.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The future for a decades-old off-campus dining venue has been the talk of Shepherdstown.

For more than 20 years, the Blue Moon Cafe has been a dining institution in Shepherdstown and popular with residents of the town. Situated just off the Shepherd University campus, it has been a hangout for the college community. During the pandemic, social media lit up: had the staff quit and Blue Moon merely pocketed its Payroll Protection Program funds? Nonsense, says Mary Mundell, Blue Moon’s manager.

“That kind of money gets used to make sure that in the slow times the staff is still getting paid even though we’re low on sales, and it’s meant to last us through the winter,” Mundell said.

Well then maybe the mass walkout of Blue Moon staff was in protest of the previous manager, as social media asserted? There were even online allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment.

“They had a few people that weren’t happy with the previous manager and she is still the C-E-O but she is my helper and she does things from the sidelines,” Mundell said.

Blue Moon got a lot of flack from the social media buzz. They shut down their own social media presence. They rehired some staff, trained a new crew and cleaned and repaired their building.

“So this is a staple to the community and we hope to keep it that way,” Mundell said. “It’s a very special place and we just want to move forward.”

Blue Moon insists payroll protection program funds were entirely spent appropriately. Management says the cafe is turning over a new leaf and all staff will be paid above-average wages.

If you happen to be in Shepherdstown and want to check out the Blue Moon Cafe, their new hours are Thursday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.