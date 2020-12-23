Shepherdstown volunteers rally to help with pet food donations

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — With so many struggling during the pandemic we cannot forget that our pets depend on us for loving care. Here in Shepherdstown, there are some dedicated volunteers working to be sure they continue to get that loving care.

Thousands of pounds of food for dogs and cats is being donated by the group, Ally Cats Allied Keeping Families Together (www.alley-cat.org).



“This is a very difficult year and whether it’s this year with the pandemic or any year, a lot of people find companionship with animals and they depend on those animals as much as the animals depend on them,” says Becky Robinson, President of Alley Cat Allies.

Even Shepherdstown’s mayor, Jim Auxer, is a supporter of the volunteer effort. He braved the Christmas season cold to help load cars for delivery to needy families.

“It would be tragic if someone had to give up their pet because they really couldn’t afford the food,” says the mayor, “so we’re making every effort to do that. People in Shepherdstown are wonderful about that.”

Robinson, president of the group, knows how important pets are to every family.

“We really know that people can be hurting especially right now,” Robinson says. “We don’t want anybody to go hungry during the holidays. So this is to not only keep families together but to really give them a boost and we’re not just here for Shepherdstown but all of Jefferson County.”

Ally Cat Allies is also making grants to dozens of organizations for pet food and veterinary care.