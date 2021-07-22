Shepherdstown Rotarians donate hand-crafted furniture to local day care center

Rotray Club members pose with kids at the Shepherdstown Day Care Center — and their director — where club volunteers handcrafted and donated furniture for the center and Jefferson County Schools.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Coming out of the pandemic, parents are going back to work. That means a demand for daycare. In the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, that brought some goodhearted souls out of the “woodwork.”

Thanks to the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown there are some excited kids here at the Daycare Center of Shepherdstown. With Covid fading into the rear-view mirror, kids are on their way back to daycare. From the generosity of the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown, there have been plenty of dedicated volunteers who saw to it there was ample furniture for the kids.

“There was a lot of cutting, a lot of nailing, sanding lacquering, and drill press work,” Rick Caruso with the Rotary Club said.

It has been a project full of heart… and skill that Paul Bunyan would envy.

Says Walt Eifert with the Shepherdstown Rotary Club, “These desks were constructed with 3,000 linear feet of poplar four-and-half inches by one-and-a-half inches that we cut into sections to build the desk,” Walt Eifert with the Shepherdstown

Don’t think for a minute this was some backyard garage project thrown together on a Sunday afternoon. Think more in terms of “it takes a village.”

“We’ve had over, I would say, 50 members and their family members come out and volunteer just for the kids,” Terry Anderson, a former president of the Shepherdstown Rotary Club, said.

Kids who will really appreciate the community gesture. Take it from the daycare center director, Melissa Holman.

“Before these wonderful desks came we were shoved out in the foyer where we had to put the children and it really wasn’t the best learning environment, so this will certainly give them their individual space and allow them to focus on their studies,” Holman said.

For the Rotarians of Shepherdstown, they take great pride. It’s been a labor of love. Along with the furniture donation to the Shepherdstown Daycare Center, the Rotarians made a significant furniture donation to Jefferson County Schools as well.