Shepherdstown library, steeped in history, to get a new home

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Shepherdstown landmark is about to get a new home.

The public library, housed in a legendary building in the heart of town, will relocate, after a groundbreaking, for a new site on the outskirts of the charming Jefferson County community. Librarian Lance Dom says the current building housed a women’s tea room until 1922. And this library is West Virginia’s oldest in continuous use.

“It’s a very literate and literary community,” says Dom. They love the library and we’ve needed, for really decades, to be in a larger location so we can serve the needs of this area.”

The new library will take a year for construction and should be open by this time in 2021.

