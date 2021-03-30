Shepherd University students can learn to fly while earning their college degree

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Students at Shepherd University now have an opportunity to fly, and get credit for it.

The school is taking learning to new heights – literally.

Shepherd is known for a well-rounded curriculum in the arts and sciences. In the science of business administration, a student can now concentrate on piloting a plane and all the education that comes with it.

Benjamin Martz, dean of the Shepherd University College of Business, said, “A student will be a business administration major and pick up a concentration in aviation. They’ll have all the basic courses of a rounded business program.”

Brenda Tibbs runs Bravo Flight Training, based in nearby Frederick, Maryland, and is partnering with Shepherd University and the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. If a student wants to command the cockpit of a 747, this is where they’ll start, to get their FAA certification.

“This is a great opportunity for Bravo to grow our flight training program but also to work with potentially professional pilots to make a difference in their flight training and in their futures,” Tibbs explains.

And the airport, a dynamic player in the robust growth of the state’s eastern panhandle, is making every accommodation to help Shepherd students succeed in this partnership with a small business like Bravo Flight Training.

Nic Diehl, executive director of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport, said, “As the eastern panhandle and Berkeley County specifically continue to grow, and the jobs in aviation continue to grow in West Virginia and in the region, we think this partnership not only helps Bravo Flight Training, and Shepherd University, but it also helps us to be able to provide a qualified workforce for the future.”

The flight classes also include studies in meteorology and aviation mechanics.