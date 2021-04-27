Shepherd University student from Colombia on path to business success

Serina Roy (left), owner of Dublin Coffee Roasters in Frederick, Maryland, confers with Valentina Preciabo, a Shepherd University student from Columbia ready to launch an entrepreneurial venture importing coffee beans.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, Shepherd University is touting its international programs and the success of one student on her way to multi-national business stardom.

For Valentina Preciabo, a native of Colombia, South America, the chance to finish high school in the United States was a dream come true. In addition to being a standout student, she was an impressive tennis player on her Jefferson County High School team.

With graduation approaching, her coach inquired about her future plans.

Valentina said of her coach, “My dream is to go to school here in the U.S. He helped me through the process, and that’s how I ended up at Shepherd University.”

As a business major studying entrepreneurship, Valentina interned at the Dublin Coffee Roasting House in Frederick, Maryland. Serina Roy owns the business and was struck by Valentina’s initiative.

“As a student, we are book learning,” said Roy. “And learning about things that happen all around us. But Valentina took it a step further and actually inserted herself into a process of something that normally comes later.”

From this experience, Valentina is on the ground floor of a successful coffee importing business. She is so grateful for her high school and college education in West Virginia and the opportunity to flourish in the United States.

“There are so many ways to achieve what you really want out there,” Valentina said, beaming. “And there are no barriers. If you really want it, go ahead and do it. Definitely. If you really want something, come on! Just try for it. You will get there.”

Valentina hopes that as a successful entrepreneur in the coffee business she can help growers in less fortunate countries. While her next business opportunity is based in New Jersey, she vows to remain close to the Shepherd College community and her friends in the eastern panhandle region.