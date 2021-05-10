Shepherd University rolls out welcome mat for international students

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University is a quiet, remote place to get a college education to many. It seems as if the school’s international studies program is a gateway to the world opening new vistas and opportunities.

Dr. Lois Jarman heads international studies at Shepherd. As far as she is concerned, to learn about other cultures, we must experience them first hand.

“It’s about how we are alike and not how we are different,” Jarman said. “And so I believe that is accomplished through mentoring.”

Shepherd’s admissions dean for international programs, Siriki Diabate, works with the crop of foreign students here on campus.

Diabate said, “Determination, courage and perseverance are very important for students.”

For some students, just being at a school and having this classroom experience is a privilege.

Cleeford Sylae from Haiti said that any chance anyone gets to go to school in Haiti, they take full advantage of it.

Yousf Bakayko from the Ivory Coast said, “That helped me to become a leader, a good student, to learn more.”

No matter what their field of study is, the first challenge is getting a grasp of the English language.

Avenie Say from the Ivory Coast said, “In order to be able to overcome the language barrier, the communication.”

Dr. Jarman says that more mentoring experiences are in the works and that Shepherd University is expanding its student participation in international studies beyond Haiti and the Ivory Coast.