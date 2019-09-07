Shepherd University initiated Social Justice Project Week of Action

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)–Shepherd University initiated a Social Justice Project as a way to show the institution is committed to inclusion and racial diversity.

The Social Justice Project Week of Action wrapped up with a theater performance Friday. About 20 professional actors came to Shepherd to perform Step Show: The Musical. The play explores the history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the tradition of step dancing in the African American community.

“The work is extraordinary. The hope is this is going to go to Broadway someday because it’s a story that hasn’t been told before. This is a story that needs to be told and opens up opportunities for dialogue,” said Rachael Meads, director of Student Activities and Leadership for Shepherd University.

This past week there were workshops, booths and many actives to celebrate Social Justice Project Week of Action.