Shepherd University Debate team judges presidential debate

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– Students at Shepherd University are engaging in the political process.

On Thursday, members of the debate team gathered to watch and judge the third presidential debate. The team judged the candidates on authenticity, clarity and their ability to address rebuttals. The event was sponsored by the Bonnie and Bill Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications. The institute was founded to give students an advanced platform to discuss political issues.

“We decided to take debaters who are really good at constructing fair and civil discussions and applying it to candidates to see how are they displaying those attributes,” said Jordan Jalil, member of the debate team.

The debate team concluded Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’rourke were the co-winners of the debate. The team also believes Julian Castro was the least civil.