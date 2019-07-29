Shenandoah Valley Steam Engine Show celebrates 53 years

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The annual Shenandoah Valley Steam Engine Show has been taking place in Clarke County for the past 53 years on the last weekend in July.

“It’s part of our heritage and stuff is so mechanized today and this old equipment, we get it functioning and show them how it was done when people did it when they used horses and steam engines,” said Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association president Robert Brown.

Farm life is an important part of Clarke County and the surrounding region. People traveled from all over to attend this three-day event.

“The orchard industry was really big in this area and we have some of that related equipment and then we have our threshing machines and balers and stuff from when people went from farm to farm,” said Brown.

Judy Pruitt was one of two women pulling tractors at this year’s steam show.

“So we decided in 2016 that we’d go ahead and start pulling and we went and bought this tractor up in Pennsylvania and it’s a little modified,” said Pruitt.

Organizers say it’s important that so many children were able to attend the show.

“We got to get them involved you know now so as they grow up, they can keep getting involved in it because somebody has to carry it on or when we quit, it’ll be done and that would be a shame,” said Brown.

There was a big turnout over the weekend with nearly 2,500 people on Saturday.