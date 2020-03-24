Shenandoah University’s spring semester moves online indefinitely

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– Shenandoah University announced all Spring 2020 semester classes will continue to be held online until the end of the semester in May.

Over 3,500 students at SU will finish their spring courses online and staff members say they anticipate the seniors to graduate on time. For students who are student-teaching, partaking in internships, or are in need of performance requirements or lab hours, professors say they are coming up with ways to ensure the students get a chance to earn the necessary requirements. However, the number one question is if the class of 2020 will commence.

“We are still holding out hope that there’s some way to do that, we will make the call before too long but we just aren’t ready to yet,” said Shenandoah University Provost Adrienne Bloss. “We are actively looking at possibilities, one way or another, we will celebrate this class in style.”

The university has yet to determine whether Summer 2020 classes and programs will need to move online, but SU is making preparations to do so if needed.