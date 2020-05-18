Shenandoah Scouts host virtual Pinewood Derby

The scouts are looking to host online again for the event next year

WINCHESTER, VA (WDVM) – The Shenandoah Area Council of Scouts had to think outside the box this year for their annual Pinewood Derby because of the coronavirus.

Instead of cancelling the event, the organization was able to live stream their races over social media for the scouts and their families.

Pinewood Director Phil Anderson said the scouts would drop off or mail in their wooden cars and the virtual derby was all set to be at a proper social distance.

“This is the last Pinewood Derby of the year which is one of the reasons we really wanted to make it happen,” Anderson said. “For for all the scouts in that age group, this was going to be their last pinewood derby experience.”

Anderson said the live stream has already received over 400 views and they are looking to host online again for the event next year