Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sheetz announced a new “Kidz Meal Bagz” program to provide free food to help children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The free meal program will be available at 294 stores across West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina, according to the release. Some of the participating locations in West Virginia include the Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Star City and Philippi locations. A full list of participating locations can be found here.

The release stated that Meal Bagz will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal, according to the release. The release stated that families will be offered one bag per child and that meals will be available daily while supplies last.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”