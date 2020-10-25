‘She Has a Deal’ hosts pitch competition for aspiring women hotel owners

Prigmore says that she started the program to reduce the disparities of women in the hotel industry

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — An all-female hotel pitch competition was held at the Hilton McLean on Saturday.

She Has a Deal, an educational and investment organization for women aspiring to be hotel owners, held their first-annual pitch competition. A total of 12 women pitched their hotel projects in hopes of winning $50,000 in deal equity.

The pitch competition was live streamed to over 400 viewers. The winning team was a group from the Cornell University real estate program.

“They pitched a adaptive re-use hotel deal in Detroit, MI,” said Tracy Prigmore, founder of She Has a Deal. “It was more of a boutique type of brand.”

The categories for judging included return on investment, competitive advantage and market analysis. These criteria were based on deals created during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the business plans would have to be altered.

Prigmore says that she started the program to reduce the disparities of women in the hotel industry.

“We don’t hold the top positions in the industry,” said Prigmore. “We want to have more women as hotel owners. We’re educating women, and providing them with a support group of mentors and sponsors to help them on their journey.”