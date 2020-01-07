Sharpsburg Pike reopened after fiery collision with utility pole

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Sharpsburg Pike was closed until 2 p.m. in both directions Tuesday afternoon due to a van striking a power utility pole and catching on fire, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded around 11:30 a.m. to Sharpsburg Pike south of Tilghmanton Road. According to their investigation, a van drove off the roadway and struck the pole, then the van caught fire. The pole knocked over power lines and blocked both directions to Sharpsburg Pike.

According to police, they were able to move the pole to the side of the road so traffic could get moving by 2:10 p.m., but will be returning to fix the damage at a later time.

Police said the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. The driver’s identity was not released. No injuries were reported.