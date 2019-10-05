Several injured after pedestrian bridge collapse in Frederick County

Wooden pedestrian bridge collapsed on Poffenberger Road.

JEFFERDON, Md. (WDVM) — Several people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Frederick County early this afternoon.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of Poffenberger Road in Jefferson, Maryland just before 4 o’clock.

Several people were reportedly trapped underneath the bridge, but were freed by bystanders before fire and rescue personnel arrived.

One person was flown to shock trauma with serious injuries. Another person was transported to Meritus Medical Center with serious injuries and four others were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing.

