SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Dispatchers report that one person has died in a serious accident on the I-495 Outer Loop. And the accident has shut down that side of the beltway just before New Hampshire Avenue.

Officials say 2-3 people have been taken to the hospital and the call came in around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and we will update as soon as we get more details.