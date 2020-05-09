Senior Spotlight: Williamsport’s Jordan Yeakle

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM Sports Reporter, Allif Karim, got a chance to catch up with Williamsport’s Jordan Yeakle as part of our Senior Spotlight.

Yeakle is a senior basketball and softball athlete for the Wildcats, who just capped off her senior year with a playoff win over Seneca Valley.

She was looking forward to the chance to play softball for the Wildcats for the first time, but now she just hopes sports returns sooner than later.