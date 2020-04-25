Senior Spotlight: Smithsburg’s Lenna Cross

SMITHSBURG, M.d (WDVM) – WDVM Sports Reporter, Allif Karim, got a chance to catch up with Smithsburg’s Lenna Cross for the first rendition of our Senior Spotlight.

Lenna is a senior track and field athlete for the Leopards, who started her career after two concussions she had to recover from during her freshman year.

Since then, she’s loved every moment she could share with her friends, teammates, and coaches; as she competed for the Leopards.