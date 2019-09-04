Senior center completes $14 million expansion

"This will serve Washington County in a whole new way."

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– Washington County’s Fahrney Keedy Senior Living Community celebrated the completion of their $14 million expansion.

The expansion includes a two-story adult day service center. The renovation will give residents a comfortable lounge area and activity center.

The project also included an expansion into their Memory Care Unit which gives will allow staff to treat up to 30 patients suffering from memory impairment.

“In the next 15 years alone, we will see a 60% increase in those seeking senior care services,” said Director of Community Engagement Becky Messer, “so it is within the nature of our mission, enriching the lives of seniors to prepare for them now.”

Fahrney Keedy staff hopes that their expansion will help give family members and caregivers peace of mind knowing their loved one is in good hands and they are ready to serve Washington County’s needs.

