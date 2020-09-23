Senator Manchin wants a delay in filling US Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) wants the Senate to wait until after the November election to fill the U.S. Supreme court seat vacated with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Manchin cites precedent for the delay, including the Senate’s decision during the Obama administration to wait until after the upcoming election to act on the president’s nomination when a vacancy presented itself then. The latest tally shows, however, enough votes to proceed with President Trump’s soon-to-be-named choice, since only two Senate Republicans have declared that they share Manchin’s position. Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, seen as a potential swing vote, has said this week that he favors acting on the nomination right away.

“But,” says Manchin, “right now in the most divisive and toxic atmosphere we’ve ever had, why do you want to throw so many flames on a divided country?”

President Trump is expected to name his choice for the High Court this coming Saturday at 5 pm.