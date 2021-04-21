Senator Manchin: global climate change unrealistic without widespread participation from countries on all continents

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) said Wednesday that proposed climate change policies are unrealistic without participation from most countries on every continent.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — While the Biden administration has made climate change a top national priority, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said otherwise Wednesday on the prospects of a global policy soon becoming a reality.

Manchin told reporters from his Capitol Hill office that only ten percent of the world’s coal-fired generating plants are in the United States. For climate change to be adopted everywhere on the planet, participation from countries across every continent is required.

“If you want to clean up and you’re concerned about global climate don’t think about just West Virginia climate or North American climate,” said Manchin. “We’re talking about global climate.”

Manchin also spoke to reporters Wednesday about the $4 billion American rescue plan and the many programs it will fund for West Virginia.