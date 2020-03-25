Senator Capito explains frustrations on Senate’s gridlock

“The medical professionals on the front lines of this coronavirus outbreak are doing their best, but they need additional resources and they need them now,”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– United States Senator Shelley Capito stood up for her West Virginians Tuesday where she addressed her frustrations of the senate gridlock of the Coronavirus Relief Package.

Senator Capito is urging for the federal government to respond during the outbreak and believes it’s key to getting Americans back to work, supporting healthcare workers and ensuring hospitals are fully equipped. Senator Capito urges for appropriate agencies to have the funding needed to test suspected patients and to further treatment if needed.

“It’s about individual workers, making sure those who are employed by small businesses can stay employed, so it’s helpful for small business owners,” said Senator Capito. “It helps larger businesses so people can stay employed, keep their benefits through their large employer.”

Senator Capito and Senator Joe Manchin announced more than $1,551,372 will go towards the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help communities provide meals for older West Virginians.