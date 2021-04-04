Sen. Capito wishes WV a happy and blessed Easter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement ahead of the celebration of Easter.
“My husband Charlie and I want to wish a happy and blessed Easter to all those in West Virginia who celebrate. While the past year has been challenging, this weekend gives us the opportunity to appreciate our front-line and health care workers who stepped up and made sacrifices for their fellow West Virginians. I hope time spent with family, friends, and neighbors this Easter instills even greater faith and hope as we get closer to life getting back to normal.”Sen. Capito (R-W.Va.)