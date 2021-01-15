Security heightens around US Capitol as Inauguration Day draws closer

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In just a few days Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Heightened security measures have been put into place after the deadly riot last week.

Thousands of armed National Guard troops are already posted up, lining the streets around the Capitol. Army General Daniel Hokanson says more are on the way.

“We are building to 21,000,” he said.

“Our posture is aggressive, and it will stay that way through inauguration,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said.

Wray says the agency is tracking a number of potential threats for more violence at planned protests in DC and in all 50 state capitals.

The secret service is in charge of all planning efforts but is working in coordination with multiple federal agencies and the Pentagon. It’s asked several local police departments to send officers to DC to help with security.

“In these times it’s better to keep your own cops in your own jurisdiction, but there is nationwide mutual aid, and no one is going to say no,” said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith with the National Police Association.

Smith says with resources being pulled to DC, local officers are having to pull the extra weight back home.

“We will be prepared. Cops are used to working 60-70 hour work weeks,” Smith said.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone wanting to participate in next week’s events should do so from home. Officials postponed an inauguration rehearsal scheduled for Sunday over security concerns. It is now scheduled for Monday.