Second woman accused of handcuffing children overnight for a week

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– A second woman has been charged with child neglect and risk of death while authorities are investigating two young children claiming they were handcuffed together overnight for a week and locked inside their room.
30-year-old Dominique Ridley is being charged with felony offenses of creating risk of death towards the treatment of a boy and his sister. 34-year-old Yasman Ridley was charged with the same felony offenses earlier this month.
Allegations surfaced early February when two children reported their alleged treatment to their teachers at a Martinsburg Elementary School. Police investigated and say they seized handcuffs, keys and a belt believed to be used to tie the door shut. According to court documents, police also noted the children had red markings on their wrists consistent with handcuffs.
