Second man arrested in Hagerstown shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 24 in Hagerstown.

William Scales, 27, was charged for first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and for having a loaded handgun.

On June 24, Doneteau Jennings, 36, and Scales shot at each other on Suter Avenue behind the Zion United Church of Christ.

Jennings was previously charged, while Scales remains in stable condition at Meritus Medical Center and is being held without bond.