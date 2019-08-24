Second Annual Overdose Awareness Event

(MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — With drug overdoses rising across the United States, one community in Pennsylvania is working to bring awareness of drug abuse.

The Second Annual International Overdose Awareness Day was held on Friday night with hundreds of residents from Mercersburg joining the event. Over 12 agencies and organizations presented, including the Health Community partnership and Franklin/Culton Drug & Alcohol. The event also featured Narcan training, grief support for children, and remembrance service.

Robin and Mike Straley, who lost their daughter, Leah Straley, on Valentine’s Day of 2018, speak to WDVM of their daughter’s drug issue, “Leah has a drug issue for ten years, she was in and out of rehabilitation, she had a different bout of sobriety, but she died from a fentanyl overdose.”

“It’s certainly needed, we get together with Vicki and Carroll Rhodes, who lost their daughter in 2015, she wants to be a community outreach….we had close to 200 people here last year,” Mike Straley added.

“It’s an education, we want to educate the parents on understanding the sign of drug use, understanding the addiction, and what it does to their children.” When Robin was asked the reason behind the event.

Robin and Mike, along with Vicki Rhodes, one of the event coordinators, are planning to host another event next year with a different location.