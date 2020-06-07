Schools to host virtual graduation ceremonies for high schools

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County Public Schools are hosting virtual graduation ceremonies this week, commemorating the class of 2020 that can’t walk the stage, but still can have the chance to celebrate.

The ceremonies will be broadcasted on various platforms including social media, FCPS TV and on their high school’s website.

FCPS Director of Public Affairs Daryl Boffman said they are also giving USB drives of the ceremony to every graduate as a keepsake.

“A lot of those things are put in place to kind of make this graduation season just a little bit special for our kids since we couldn’t do things the way we wanted to do,”Boffman said. “But we are able to enhance what we’re providing and those families will be very pleased with the quality of the videos we’re putting together for graduation.”

Montgomery county public schools will also be hosting virtual ceremonies during this week.

A full schedule can be found here for FCPS and here for MCPS