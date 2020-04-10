Prince William County school nurses volunteer to field community concerns during COVID-19

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Former critical care worker Diana Bening said she became a school nurse to broaden her skill set and work with her community more. Now, she’s one of 22 school nurses from Prince William County Public Schools who are volunteering through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) to help staff the Prince William Health District Call Center, as well as provide other services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bening is the registered school nurse at Occoquan Elementary. She says she joined the MRC almost immediately. “We need to help. We need to help our community and we need to help the health care workers that are out there,” Bening said. “If we can answer questions and maybe allay some fears and get people to the place they need to be without involving other people, then that’s what we need to do.”

“They were really feeling a little bit helpless watching people they feel like are sisters … dealing with this horrible virus and not being able to do anything,” said Diana Gulotta, director of Communications Services for Prince William County Public Schools. “There is just this feeling of, ‘If there is a way to give back to my community and really help the greater good, than I want to be able to do that.'”

While students take classes online at home, they’re also taking calls from school nurses that are checking in. “It’s actually been rewarding. It’s a little challenging and it’s a learning curve for everyone but they have a lot of nice things to say when you contact them and just to get a little piece of how they’re doing at home — they’re safe at home and that’s where we want them to be: safe at home,” Bening said.

Director of Communications for Prince William County Government Sherrie Johnson says the county welcomed the extra help to alleviate the public’s fears. The call center was created and is staffed by the MRC and county employees to answer COVID-19 related questions.

Both lines are open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Sunday. For answers regarding county resources and services, call 703-794-4660. To reach a nurse or staff member with the health department, call 703-872-4660.