School declines free Chick-fil-A lunch ‘out of respect to our LGBTQ staff’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The principal of a New Orleans school is making national headlines for his decision to turn down a free lunch offered to teachers by Chick-fil-A, WWLTV reported.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-fil-A at an employee lunch,” Dr. Steven Corbett, the principal of Lusher High School said in a statement.

The fast-food chain, which is known for its conservative and Christian values, has come under public scrutiny in recent years over its charitable donations. The company has reportedly donated millions over the years to groups that opposed same-sex marriage. This includes the Family Research Council, which is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said. “Chick-fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community.”

The free meals were being provided to a number of schools in the Orleans Parish school district by the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF).

Tony Fay, a CFPF representative, said the foundation respects the school’s decision and plans to bring the teachers food from another restaurant.

