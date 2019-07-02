School board removes public comment from special meetings

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Board of Education voted to remove public participation from future special meetings.

The agenda item was introduced at a previous board meeting, stating that citizens forum would only be available during regular meetings.

During the discussion, Board Member Pat Murphy motioned to table the vote to a later date, as to have more time to think it over. The motion was denied and the item was passed at three votes to two.

“Berkeley County would continue to have citizens’ forum at each of its regular meetings. It’s just those special meetings that come up occasionally, that they could be precluded from getting up to speak,” said Murphy.

When asked what prompted the policy changes, board president Dr. William Queen declined to comment.

