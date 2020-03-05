SCH urges public to take precaution with respiratory care

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– With the flu season still on the rise and with concerns about the coronavirus spreading, Shenandoah Community Health is urging the public to take proper care of themselves.

SCH staff members encourage people to wash their hands thoroughly, everything from scrubbing between their palms and interlacing their fingertips. Further washing could include twisting soap around the thumbs and interlocking the palms together. But, officials say you need to be courteous when sneezing or coughing in public. The best practices to help prevent spreading diseases are to cough into your elbow, blow your nose away from people, and immediately dispose of used tissues.

“It’s also important to not touch your face because some of these diseases are spread by someone sneezing or coughing and their mucus or saliva lands on a surface that maybe I touch and then I could scratch my face,” said SCH Infectious Control Nurse Lisa Bromfield.

According to the Associated Press, so far only 2-percent of coronavirus patients have died from the disease.