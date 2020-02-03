Salvation Army gym closes after gun violence

A shooting on George Street that happened right next to the Salvation Army gym caused them to close for an unknown period of time.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–A local gymnasium in Hagerstown was closed the past few days after a recent spike in violence in the area.

Multiple shootings on George street are what prompted the gymnasium at the salvation army to close to the public. the gym will be reopening on Monday to the younger age group who typically goes to the gym after school, and will be reopening to the entire community starting on Wednesday.

“We don’t want people to think that we are afraid that we’re fearful. we want to make sure that people are taken care of and so we want to address the safety measures but with that we want to make sure we are being what this community needs,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is welcoming the public to join in a community meeting on Wednesday at five in the gymnasium to address safety concerns.