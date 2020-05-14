Salute to Independence Celebration canceled

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– For the first time in 35 years, the Salute to Independence Celebration at Antietam Battlefield is being cancelled on July 4th.

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra announced the cancelation on Tuesday. For over three decades, their concert and fireworks display has been one of the largest events in Washington County bringing in over 30,000 Americans celebrating America’s freedom. The orchestra usually raises enough funds and donations to typically break even on event expenses, but says, the show must go on.

“Concert music and orchestra music have survived major global challenges previously and we will survive this one,” said Executive Director Jonathan Parrish. “We’re all impatient for that day when we can get back together and enjoy some great music.”

Maryland Symphony Orchestra has gone virtual, their recorded shows and events are broadcasted on their Facebook page for viewers to continue 4th of July celebrations. The orchestra has canceled all future events including Christmas shows and doesn’t plan on being on stage until January.