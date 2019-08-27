Salem Avenue Elementary School teachers greet students at their houses for “Back to School Blitz”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Teachers and administrators from Salem Avenue Elementary School got a chance to meet students and parents at their homes Monday.

Every year, right before the start of the school year, Salem Avenue Elementary School participates in their Back to School Blitz. Teachers and administrators went door-to-door to greet their future students. School officials say it’s a great way to touch base with families and to get kids excited for the start of the school year.

“It’s the excitement, it’s almost like it’s Christmas time you know, new teachers. I had some kids dressed up. One girl had lipstick on. She wants to be the best for her teacher that dress to impress, so I think it’s pretty neat to get out there and meet kids,” said Thomas Garner, principal at Salem Avenue Elementary School.

This was the seventh year Salem Avenue Elementary School held their Back to School Blitz.