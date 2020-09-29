Rural development funds can help give Martinsburg a boost

Rural Development funds from the USDA will help restore this downtown Martinsburg building to attract investment for the community.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Downtown Martinsburg may be getting an economic boost thanks to federal funds to help attract tourists and dining patrons.

More than $66,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development program will help with the acquisition of this North Queen Street structure that will be converted into a brewery, restaurant, wedding and event venue, and a farmers’ market. State program director Kris Warner says the site will be a model for historic preservation.

“We like to be involved in projects, help build healthy, strong, clean communities but we do that by helping the flow of capital,” says Warner.”

“The funds awarded by Warner are going to two contractors for this project alone. Warner says more than a dozen projects like this across 36 West Virginia counties will be awarded more than a half-million dollars in these grants, which attract private capital.



“As long as they continue to invest they can count on USDA rural development being a partner in their businesses,” says Warner.

Dan Dulyea is vice president of the Berkeley County Council. He sees the project as a magnet for more investment, a haven for entrepreneurship that will benefit the entire city.



“Hopefully this can be the area for the Fridays-at-five, for the downtown entertainment,” says Dulyea.



City and county officials think the project will be a big boost to Martinsburg’s downtown.

Warner predicts the project will help attract even more investment for commercial development in the community.