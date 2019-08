MCFRS transported one adult to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) – A carport roof partially collapsed this Wednesday morning in Aspen Hill.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says it happened off of Brad Drive and Bauer Drive in the Aspen Hill area.

Roof construction workers were removing shingles at the time of the collapse. MCFRS transported one adult to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.