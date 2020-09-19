Rockwool says inquiry will conclude it is in compliance

Despite opposition by environmentalists to the Rockwool site in Ranson, W.Va., the company says it is entirely confident that it is “executing the project respecting all local and international requirements.”

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — A reaction from Rockwool, the Jefferson County manufacturing venture, to our story Thursday that the company’s West Virginia operations were being investigated on an international level.

Rockwool’s corporate headquarters in Denmark tells us that it has not yet been determined whether there was a “non-observance” of environmental guidelines for “multinational enterprises.” And the company says it is “entirely confident” that it “has executed the [West Virginia] project “respecting all local and international requirements.” Rockwool says it is pleased about the employment and economic development opportunities it will bring to the eastern panhandle.

