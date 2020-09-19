RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — A reaction from Rockwool, the Jefferson County manufacturing venture, to our story Thursday that the company’s West Virginia operations were being investigated on an international level.
Rockwool’s corporate headquarters in Denmark tells us that it has not yet been determined whether there was a “non-observance” of environmental guidelines for “multinational enterprises.” And the company says it is “entirely confident” that it “has executed the [West Virginia] project “respecting all local and international requirements.” Rockwool says it is pleased about the employment and economic development opportunities it will bring to the eastern panhandle.
In a statement, Rockwool says, “we are entirely confident that we have planned and are executing the project respecting all local and international requirements. Factory construction is well underway, and we are pleased to see significant interest in employment and economic development opportunities from the local community.”
- Rockwool says inquiry will conclude it is in compliance
- Sen. Van Hollen and Markey call for more funding for education in next COVID-19 relief package
- Historic structure on Hagerstown’s Jonathan Street may help community rejuvenate
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
- A dry, breezy at times and mostly sunny weekend
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App