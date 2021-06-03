Rockwool refutes findings of international panel on West Virginia operations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — One of the biggest economic development projects in the eastern panhandle of the Mountain State — Rockwool International — has come under fire from the group West Virginians for Sustainable Development.

After years of planning, Rockwool is about ready to begin its insulation manufacturing operations. It is hiring furiously. Opponents say the company has not been environmentally compliant. Critics of Rockwool, such as Democrat Jefferson County Delegate John Doyle, cite findings from a Denmark-based organization on corporate standards that say Rockwool failed to sufficiently engage the community on its industrial footprint in the state.

“Its failure to reach out to the citizenry to tell them what is going on is an indictment not only of Rockwool but of state government, county government and city government,” said Doyle.

Rockwool’s corporate office in Denmark says that it does, in fact, comply with environmental standards. As for community engagement, the company says — yes, European guidelines called for beginning the process earlier than it did, but it has since strengthened its outreach.