Rockwool ready to staff workforce despite ongoing community opposition

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Though facing fierce community opposition over meeting environmental standards, a major eastern panhandle industrial project will soon be putting people to work.

Over the weekend, Penn National Gaming’s Charles Town property, Hollywood Casino, terminated 541 jobs. But a global industrial venture headquartered in Denmark, Rockwool, has chosen West Virginia as its next site in the United States, creating 150 jobs.

“There really was the need because of the increasing popularity of our stonewall insulation product particularly here in the mid-Atlantic and northeast united states to build this factory,” says Paul Espinosa, Rockwool public affairs chief.

And the company is proud of its footprint in the eastern panhandle.



“We have put all the best learnings all the newest technology we have in the Rockwool group,” says Peter Regenberg, vice president of Rockwool North American operations.

But the local community has passionately organized against Rockwool, citing environmental concerns. They have waged demonstrations, are planning legal action and are reaching out to allies in the West Virginia legislature.

“As the community has become more familiar with what our facility represents,” says Espinosa “and just as importantly what it doesn’t represent, we’ve been very pleased with the positive response that we’re receiving.”

Hiring at Rockwool is already underway and recruiting more employees will continue in the coming weeks. Rockwool officials say the pandemic has set back their recruiting timetable but the hope to have a full workforce in place by year’s end.

